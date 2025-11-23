The Amazing Race 38 episode 10 promo: Taylor, Kyland in trouble?

Next week on The Amazing Race 38 episode 10, there is good news immediately for some teams, especially Taylor & Kyland.

So, what are we talking about here? Well, let’s just keep it rather simple, as the two are going to be in one of the worst spots imaginable as a team. After spending the past leg in Athens, the two Big Brother alumni are going to find themselves on a later flight to Milan than any of the other teams. How that happens still remains a mystery, but the preview for what lies ahead shows that the two are very-much stressed about it. They may be in a spot where they have to be perfect at almost every moment — and not only that, but they also have to hope that someone else gets lost.

Is there a chance this happens? In a word, yes. Remember that Jack & Chelsie have notoriously gotten lost in several legs this season, and there is a chance that this happens again. Beyond just that, you also have the possibility that exhaustion is going to settle in for Joseph & Adam. The preview showed that Adam in particular is going to struggle, and given what he is dealing with regarding his blood sugar on the race, this could be more of a serious challenge.

We do love the prospect that the Race is “wide open” after Tucker & Eric’s elimination but at the same time, this is where you have to remember that Jag & Jas are still there and far and away, they have been more dominant than anyone left. In general, they and Tucker & Eric have been the only two teams that have felt like significant winner threats for most of the season — and there is not a lot of time for that to change.

