The Amazing Race 38 episode 10 spoilers: Problems in Milan

As we look towards The Amazing Race 38 episode 10 next week on CBS, there is quite a bit of great stuff worth noting!

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that in the wake of Tucker & Eric’s shocking elimination, you can argue that almost anything could happen. However, we’re not sure that it really opens up the race that much. Jag & Jas have been the other dominant team for most of the season and now, they are set up supremely well to make it to the end and win. They have good friendships, and they’ve shown themselves to be effective in multiple different ways on the race.

If you were wondering if the remaining teams were going to be spending a lot of time in Greece, the answer to that is no. After all, the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 10 synopsis confirms that Italy is where the group will be heading next:

“It’s Hard Not to Feel Hopeless” – Racers visit Milan, Italy, where one team faces a major setback when they’re forced to travel an hour behind the pack, while heat exhaustion threatens to end the race for another team, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 26 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Why is one team behind the others? It could be because of a train or plane ticket, or them getting lost in the early going. Entering the installment you can argue that Taylor & Kyland are going to have a disadvantage, mostly due to the fact that they are entering the next leg in last place. However, at the same time, it doesn’t feel like they are that far behind, all things considered.

