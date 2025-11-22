Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 22, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that plenty of people out there want nothing more than to get more of the sketch show. After all, last week’s installment hosted by Glen Powell was one of the best this season, so why not work to keep the momentum going if at all possible?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of bad news — we had three straight installments in the month of November, but we have reached the end of it now. The plan currently is for new episodes to return on December 6, and there will be three of them throughout the month leading into Christmas.

If you have not heard, the Saturday Night Live schedule for the rest of the calendar year is as follows:

December 6 – Melissa McCarthy is coming back to host, and will be joined by Dijon. It has been a little while since the comedy legend was at Studio 8H, and we tend to think that distance makes the heart grow fonder here.

December 13 – Josh O’Connor will be hosting, whereas Lily Allen will be the musical guest. We’ve said this before, but this is easily the most mysterious of the shows in December. We do not have much of an idea as to what to expect here, but we presume that is a part of the excitement, no?

December 20 – This one should be especially fun, given that you have Ariana Grande as host and then also Cher as the musical guest. There should be at least two or three sketches themed around the holiday season, and we know that Cher in particular released music not too long ago themed around Christmastime.

What do you most want to see when Saturday Night Live returns to NBC?

