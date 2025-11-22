Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Glory Days’

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7 return date? What about more intel on what’s ahead?

There are a few different things that are well-worth getting into here, but let’s just begin by noting the bad news here: There is no new installment airing on the network next week. Instead, the plan here is for the show to come back on December 5. What is the reason for that? This is one of those situations that is really not that complicated, and tied mostly to the Thanksgiving holiday. This is a series that does not want to have its ratings damaged, and why would it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reviews!

Now, we are at least aware of what some of the story ahead is going to be. If you look below, you can see the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

“Glory Days” – While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies and abuse of power at the school, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, what intrigues us about this episode is not altogether difficult. After all, this is a chance for us to dive further into Mickey and the school’s own backstories. We have gotten a chance to know various parts of this universe through this show and then also Fire Country. However, at the same time this marks an opportunity to see where a lot of people came from. There is a lot of local pride in Edgewater, and we tend to think much of it begins at the high school.

What do you most want to see on Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







