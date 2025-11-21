The Morning Show season 5: Show EP on long-term future

Just days removed from the season 4 finale, we are lucky to know that The Morning Show season 5 is going to happen. Yet, at the same time, there are questions.

What’s one of the biggest ones at this point? It really just comes down to whether or not we are close to the end of Bradley and Alex’s story, and there are arguments to be made that the answer here is yes. After all, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston may eventually want to do other things; or, you run the risk of eventually circling the wagons story-wise. Are we there yet? Not exactly, but you do have to wonder.

Speaking as a part of a new piece at The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt definitely does make us think that there may still be more story left in the tank, but she did not specify how much:

These people have not learned everything they need to know about themselves. There are still areas where they haven’t integrated things into their personalities, and are still reaching. Alex’s relation to power was, “What do I need to feel like I truly have a voice and power? I thought it was in the C-suite.” Now she’s like, “That’s not where I belong.” That’s a very common question: How can women actually have some control over their lives?

Bradley hasn’t found a place to belong. She’s always split between New York and West Virginia. Cory’s like, “Is my mother right? Am I unlovable? Can I ever be close to somebody? And now this person I was close to is now gone.” They’re just like us. Can they get their shit together? Can they figure out what they could be better at? Can they think differently about themselves? And that is what every show has to be about in the end. Can a character move forward and become smarter? An attempt to either find their mission or find some contentment, and once they do that, then the story is over…

Would we be surprised if The Morning Show ends with season 5? Hardly. Our personal sentiment is that it is going to end around season 6; if it goes beyond that, this is where our surprise will lie.

What do you want to see moving into The Morning Show season 5?

