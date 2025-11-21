Mistletoe Murders season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the completion of Mistletoe Murders season 2 with Sarah Drew on Hallmark, it makes a ton of sense to think about the future. Is a season 3 going to actually happen and beyond just that, when could it premiere?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting that as of this writing, we have yet to hear anything official regarding the next chapter of the story. Of course we are hopeful but at the same time, we certainly know at this point that hope does not necessarily equal a green light for more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other great TV reactions and reviews!

Luckily, here is where we will stop in and say that this is a show that has a lot going for it! After all, consider that Drew has a dedicated audience, both at Hallmark and also dating back to playing April on Grey’s Anatomy. The mysteries here are legitimately good and beyond that, there aren’t a lot of other ongoing series that are set around a holiday like this one. Because the seasons are short, we also tend to think that they have to be relatively efficient and cost-effective to make. (The funniest thing here is probably the cast and crew having to sit around and pretend like they are celebrating Christmas at a totally different time of year when they are at work.)

So with all of this in mind, we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to be seeing more of the series. For now, our advice is to simply be patient. Because this show and its episodes can be turned around really fast, you do not have to worry about a green-light for more coming out immediately. Hallmark could also want to see even more viewership first, and we do tend to think that Mistletoe Murders is one of those programs that will be watched with regularity as we get closer and closer to December 25.

Do you want to see a Mistletoe Murders season 3 happen down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







