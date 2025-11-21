Survivor 49 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Epic blindside’ ahead?

In the event you needed another reason to be excited entering Survivor 49 episode 10, here it is — something else shocking may be coming.

Over the past few weeks, we will say that much of our opinion on the game has radically turned around. We were not prepared to be so positive about some of the strategy or the players, but we’ve seen some good / bad moves plus also Rizo become one of the boldest players in a rather long time. He’s managed to survive multiple weeks despite being an obvious target with a hidden immunity idol. Can he keep that going?

Well, if you take a look below, the Survivor 49 episode 10 synopsis at least makes it clear that something else dramatic will be happening:

“Huge Dose of Bamboozle” – The fatiguing nature of the game is highlighted as some castaways hit their personal breaking points. Following tribal, one castaway is left visibly shaken after being left out of the vote. Then, an epic blindside takes place at tribal council, leaving some players spinning, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

What could this be? It is possible Rizo gets taken out of the game with his idol — or, he uses it and smartly gets out someone else. The craziest situation is that Sophi uses her Knowledge is Power advantage and then takes an idol from Rizo or Kristina — she does not know that the latter has one as of yet, but could that change? We’re just excited for some more dramatic gameplay, and to also see where everything goes from here.

