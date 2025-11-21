Landman season 3 renewal feels certain after season 2 premiere ratings

Just in case you needed some assurance that a Landman season 3 is going to happen at Paramount+ down the road, let’s say that we’ve got it and then some.

After all, a new piece over at The Hollywood Reporter now notes that the first episode of the Billy Bob Thornton series managed to draw 9.2 million worldwide views over its first few days, making it the biggest season or series premiere in the history of the service. This comes on the heels of more and more viewers discovering it following the season 1 launch, and there is clearly a lot it has going for it. You’ve obviously got an A-list star, but you are adding to that a solid ensemble, a unique subject matter, Demi Moore in a larger role, and then also the presence of super-producer Taylor Sheridan behind the scenes.

So does Sheridan’s new deal at NBCUniversal mean that Landman may end sooner rather than later? We recognize there may be some some fears there but in reality, the TV arm of that new deal does not start for a few more years. That means that a lot more stories about Tommy could be made and technically, a new writer could take over after the fact if the show lasts long enough. We imagine a season 3 will be confirmed before long, and there is still some room for growth here.

Now with all of that said, is it wrong to hope that the show does find a way to get more consistent here? While there were a lot of things the series has going for it entering the premiere, some of the side-plots still do not live up to the chaos and drama of Tommy and the oil business.

