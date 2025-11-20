Following what you see on CBS tonight, do you want to get a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 7 return date? What about more insight on what is to come?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a number of things worth noting at this point, but let’s begin by saying that there is SO much more to come this season! December is going to be full of new episodes, and that includes something holiday-themed as we get closer to Christmas. The bad news, however, is that the sitcom will not have a new episode on November 27 due to Thanksgiving. The plan is for it to return on December 4.

Do you want to get a better sense now of what is coming? Then go ahead and see the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo” – Audrey and Mary’s (Zoe Perry) feud rears its head when Georgie needs their help with the tire store, and Jim’s forced to confront his age after a visit to the DMV, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

First and foremost, let’s rejoice that Mary is back for a minute! We love the Young Sheldon crossovers whenever we get them. Beyond just that, though, let’s also go ahead and mention that this season continues to work hard to build up the supporting cast — especially Jim, who felt like he was used primarily for conflict or comic relief last season. Confronting his age and mortality may be even more important given what happened to George Sr. at the end of the other show.

