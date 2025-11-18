Fire Country season 4 spoilers: An Alona Tal, Max Thieriot reunion

For those who miss Max Thieriot and Alona Tal together on SEAL Team, here is some great news as we move further in Fire Country season 4!

According to a report coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Tal guest-star in a multiple-episode arc that begins on Friday, December 12. Her role is that of Chloe Mackenzie, a teacher who once upon a time, served as a peer tutor for Bode in high school.

In a character description released by the aforementioned website, Bode and Chloe once “harbored secret crushes on each other, but their feelings were never realized and ultimately they lost touch … They’re reunited when Chloe’s son — a troubled teen who reminds Bode of his younger self — catapults into his life. A warm and intuitive straight-shooter, Chloe initially presents as a gentle soul, but when her child is threatened, she morphs into a fierce mama bear with claws of steel … [At some point], she and Bode just might get a second chance at the romance they missed years back.”

Will these two find a way to make things work long-term? This is one of those questions that you do have to wonder but at the same time, there are a lot of romances within the Fire Country world that are not exactly long-lasting. For us personally, we find ourselves in a spot where we are still mourning his relationship with Gabriela, especially since Stephanie Arcila is no longer a series regular.

Given when we are going to see Tal’s arc on the show officially kick off, odds are she will be around in some form moving into the new year. As for just how long it is, that still remains to be seen.

