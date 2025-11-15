Fire Country season 4 episode 6 spoilers: See Sharon’s mother!

CBS is going to be bringing Fire Country season 4 episode 6 to the air next week — do you want to know more about it now?

Well as per usual, there are a number of things worth pointing out here — but we begin by noting that this is going to be an especially notable episode for a couple of characters. For Jake, for example, he is going to be left thinking a lot about his father. Meanwhile, Sharon is in a place where her mother will be entering the picture on some level.

Want to learn more about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Your Voice in My Head” – Station 42 responds to a dangerous fire at a beloved local smokehouse where Jake is forced to confront memories of his late father and the place they once shared, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Christine Lahti guest stars as Sharon’s mother, Ruby.

There is a little bit of irony with Lahti playing this role, mostly in that she previously played a parental figure over on Hawaii Five-0, a series that also aired in this same exact timeslot on CBS. We have come to know over the years that this franchise very much excels at presenting complicated family relationships, so why would we anticipate something different here? Just be prepared for a good many highs and lows — and there is also a great chance the tear-jerkers continue in December. (There is no new episode right after Thanksgiving.)

