Fire Country season 4 episode 5 spoilers: More Bode secrets?

As we look towards Fire Country season 4 episode 5 on CBS next week, is there a lot of interesting stuff that you can expect?

First and foremost here, let’s take a look at things through the vantage point of danger — after all, some of that is absolutely going to be present here! Did someone deliberately light up a town and beyond that, are they still at large? That is something that he is going

If you look below, you can see the full Fire Country season 4 episode 5 synopsis with other information on what’s next:

The team responds to a dangerous fire at the local drive in movie theater where they must enlist civilians to help stop the spread. Meanwhile, Bode and Sharon wrestle with the weight of holding secrets from each other, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. SHERIFF COUNTRY’s W. Earl Brown guest stars as Wes Fox.

The secrets part of the story to us may be what is most intriguing, and largely for one simple reason: This stuff always comes out, right? In the world of TV, the whole point of creating these things is to ensure that you have drama later and often the longer that some of these secrets are held, the worse everything gets. That is, at least for now, some of the drama that we’re preparing to see. Let’s just wait and see when a lot of that potentially happens.

As for the Sheriff Country crossover, can you really be surprised? We tend to think a lot of that will happen this year as the shows try to settle into a little bit more of a traditional rhythm.

