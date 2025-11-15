Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 3: Prepare for war?

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 3 officially arrive. With that, nothing is about to be easy for Tommy Egan.

One of the things that we’ve long loved about Joseph Sikora’s character is that for the most part, he takes no prisoners. Yet, at the same time, there is a cost that comes with doing business. He can be reckless and violent, and we have seen a lot of different problems come with that. Is he about to be starting up a war? There’s at least a chance of that, especially when there are so many different pieces on the board.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

As Tommy does damage control with allies, Diamond and Jenard devise a plan to deal with D-Mac, and Vic plots his next move.

If you saw the preview that aired following episode 2, then you have a pretty good sense of some of the problems that are ahead there. Tommy may be threatening Vic, but to what end? Meanwhile, Claudia is still trying to do whatever she can to survive behind bars and we tend to think that, in general, none of that is going to be easy.

Where we do think things are going right now is to a spot where Tommy may either need to leave Chicago or call in some help. Just remember that phone call that Tariq received at the end of Power Book II: Ghost. Something more is coming within this world; we just have to wait and see when and how it happens.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 3 when it arries?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







