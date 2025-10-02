Power Book IV: Force season 3 trailer teases final battle ahead

If you are not aware already, the premiere of Power Book IV: Force season 3 is coming to Starz next month — and now, you’ve got another reason to be psyched.

The bittersweet news that we’ve got at present is that this is the final season of the Joseph Sikora drama, but hardly the end of Tommy Egan. Even at the start of the trailer over here, you have what we tend to think is a good reminder of the Power: Origins show coming down the line. That will tell more of how Ghost and Tommy first linked up with Kanan — meanwhile, there is a chance at a follow-up in the present, potentially with Tommy and Tariq. We’re hoping for that, but it may take some time to get confirmation and details.

Want to know a little bit more about what is ahead on this particular show? Then check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 3 synopsis below:

This season, Tommy Egan’s relentless ambition to dominate Chicago’s drug game comes at a high cost. In order to claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond’s brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado).

The trailer absolutely shows that a lot of the central themes from the first two seasons are here, whether it be family, control, or Tommy simply firing off awesome one-liners in the midst of violent shootouts. We have every reason to think that big stuff is ahead…

