Power Book IV: Force season 3 spoilers: Is Claudia alive?

We know at this point that Power Book IV: Force season 3 is finally coming to Starz in a little more than one month’s time. What is going to happen? That is where the mystery lies.

There are of course a lot of different storylines that the writers are going to address almost right away here, but one of the big ones is simply this: Is Claudia Flynn still alive? Lili Simmons’ character was seemingly killed off at the end of last season, but we have also seen enough of the greater universe here to know that a lot of people have nine lives.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the season, star Joseph Sikora indicated that you are going to get more information on this character’s fate almost right away:

“You will get a definitive answer about almost everybody in Season 3. Claudia is so slick. These two Flynn kids were so underestimated, primarily by their father, to his own demise.”

Ultimately, we would not be shocked if Claudia is still out there, albeit hurt or compromised to some degree. This is the final season of Force, so in one form or another, we do imagine that there is a chance that we’re going to be learning about the endgames for a lot of major characters. The only person we can’t quite throw in here is Tommy Egan himself and for one simple reason: There seems to be another series potentially in development already. This is a world that does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon, even if there are a number of parts of this that all shift and develop.

