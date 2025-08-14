Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date finally revealed

After what feels like a near-eternity of waiting, we now know when Power Book IV: Force season 3 is set to arrive.

So, what can we say? Well, the plan here (per Deadline) is for the Joseph Sikora series to return with its final chapter on Friday, November 7, more than two years after the last iteration of the show arrived. We wish that there was some sort of clear reason for the delay here — other than it being something that Starz itself wanted.

So what is the story going to be for this particular chapter? Well, the synopsis below certainly works to set the stage:

In the final season, Tommy is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, he is strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most. This season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions if he has any chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s (Manuel Eduardo Ramirez) growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.

There are a handful of interesting questions to wonder entering this iteration of the show, and they begin with us wondering whether or not Mireya or Claudia are still alive — the end of season 2 raised some big questions there. Also, it does appear as though a follow-up series is in the works that could feature both Tommy and Tariq. What could that look like? Only time will tell.

