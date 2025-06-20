Power Book IV: Force season 3 promo: First look at final episodes

For those who are not aware, Power Book IV: Force season 3 is going to be coming to Starz at some point this fall. To go with that, it will be the final one. Is that bittersweet? Sure but at the same time, we do not get a sense that this is the end of Tommy Egan’s journey. Just remember that the network may be developing for both this character as well as Tariq, and the end of Power Book II: Ghost strongly alluded to that.

In the end, we’ll have more time to get into that — for now, why not just take a look at what is ahead in the present?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new look at the final chapter that puts the emphasis primarily on action more so than anything else. You get some good one-liners and Joseph Sikora brings a little bit of comedy to the table … not that this is a surprise.

We do tend to think that a longer trailer and premiere-date news will be coming out a little bit later this summer. For now, let’s just remind you a bit of what the larger story here could be. At the end of the second season, we ended up seeing Tommy’s love interest Mireya be captured by her own brother Miguel, and that could be setting the stage for some sort of life-or-death situation moving forward. If you love this series where there are some extremely high stakes for everyone involved, this could be the season for you. It also remains to be seen if Tommy can establish any further connections with his family as well…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force now, including what else you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







