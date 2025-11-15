Dexter: Resurrection season 2: More on the filming timeline

We are certainly eager to see Dexter: Resurrection season 2 on Showtime at some point in the relatively near future. With that, when it is actually going to happen? Let’s just say to be prepared for a wait, at least per some of what we have learned when it comes to filming.

According to a new report coming in right now from The Hollywood Reporter, Michael C. Hall has officially come on board the upcoming movie Stratagem, which is also poised to star the likes of Noomi Rapace and Teo Yoo. The reason this applies to the Showtime series is because the film will start production early next year — and if you recall, the first season of Resurrection started up work in the winter.

So what are we looking at here when it comes to the future of the show? Well, the easy guess here is that production for season 2 will not be starting up immediately in the new year, which does line up to some extent with those who are saying that it could be coming back at some point moving into the fall of next year. We are okay with waiting provided that the story is great, and all current evidence suggests that Clyde Phillips and the rest of the team are at work.

As for what the next chapter of Dexter Morgan’s story is going to look like, we tend to think the files he collected from Leon Prater’s estate are going to loom large. There is a chance that he is going to learn more about the New York Ripper, but there were also a number of other threats that were presented at that point.

