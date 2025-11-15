NCIS season 23 episode 6 promo: The McGee rescue mission

In just a matter of days you are going to see NCIS season 23 episode 6 arrive on CBS — and this one already looks to be a thrill. After all, what can we say about it at this point?

Well, let’s just start by saying that the comparisons to Misery are going to be here pretty early on this time around. After all, this is a story that begins with Timothy McGee waking up and realizing that he has been locked up by someone who clearly has an obsession with him — think in terms of a crazed fan of his writing. This means that the rest of the team is going to be tasked with doing whatever they can to find him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here you can see this particular NCIS promo, and it does a good job of amplifying some of the danger for now. Do we really think that we are going to see McGee die over the course of this? Probably not, but that’s mostly because losing Sean Murray from the cast midway through the season would be such a drag. Also, we have yet to hear anything that suggests that he is interested in saying goodbye. Instead, it feels more like he wants to be around for the long-term and honestly, we love that the show is giving him episodes here and there where he can flex a few more of his dramatic muscles.

Also, in terms of action sequences, this one has to be near the top of the list. After all, Tim may need to tap into some of his fighter instincts in the event that he wants to survive.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering this NCIS episode now

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into NCIS season 23 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







