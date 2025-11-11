NCIS season 23 episode 6 spoilers: McGee is kidnapped!

After the big crossover event, it appears that on NCIS season 23 episode 6, we will see the team start to get back to normal. Or, at least as normal as they ever are.

Based on what we have heard so far about the upcoming “Page-Turner,” it does appear that we are going to be getting a rather fantastic spotlight for one Timothy McGee. We’ve seen and heard a lot about his work as an author over the years, but this is a chance to spotlight it in a way that is a little bit surprising. After all, is he about to be kidnapped by one of his own fans? As crazy as that seems, it could prove to be the case.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS season 23 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“Page-Turner” – When McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest book in the Deep Six crime series, the team investigates his self-professed “#1 fan” – and a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We tend to think that McGee episodes with this show are almost always special, largely due to the fact that he is such a heart and soul character for the team. If something happens to him, everyone is going to rally to make sure he’s okay. Let’s hope for both a good resolution here and a satisfying story.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

