NCIS season 23 spoilers: Huge Alden Parker conflict ahead

Based on a lot of the various things that we’ve heard already about NCIS season 23, character-based stories are front and center and that will likely not change.

In particular, you can argue here that when it comes to Gary Cole’s story arc as Alden Parker, some of the best is still to come. We are talking about someone who does not have all the information about either of his parents at this point, whether it be his mother’s death certificate and also who was with his father the night of his death. Why keep information from him? Well, we tend to think that multiple people in the team may be trying to help him in a moment of grief, but we’ve been around these TV streets long enough to know that secrets often end up having a really explosive effect after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Cole noted that if or when Parker learns what’s going on here, he is going to have a reaction:

“I think it’s a catch-22 for him because they kind of walk on eggshells about stuff and how much they want to reveal and how soon they want to reveal it. I would be honest and say that Parker is not somebody that has a long fuse … He gets irritated pretty quickly, and so that’s why they hold back things. But then there comes a point where they can’t. But then one of the things that irritates him is to not have information.”

Our general feeling is that if NCIS wants to have some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this year leading into a 2026 run, having it be about this could be smart. Of course, it is also possible the writers have other tricks up their sleeves…

Related – Be sure to get more news on NCIS now, including an upcoming crossover event

What are you most likely to see moving into NCIS season 23 the rest of the way for Parker?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







