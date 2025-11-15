Law & Order season 25 episode 8 spoilers: The fall finale

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 25 episode 8. This is the all-important fall finale — with that, what can you expect?

Well, if there is one thing that is worth noting here from the get-go, it is that we’re going to see a pretty high-stakes case that will put the characters through even more turmoil than usual … and can you really be surprised by that? Based on where we are at the moment, it honestly makes far more sense to do that here and potentially end on a major cliffhanger at the same time. The more that you can leave viewers clamoring for something more, the better off it can be — at least in our mind.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Law & Order season 25 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/20/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a rich CEO is murdered the night before his wedding, Riley and Walker suspect the key to an arrest are the details of the victim’s will. Price and Maroun argue the benefits and drawbacks of damaging the suspect’s reputation in court. TV-14

Now if you saw the promo for this episode that aired after this past Law & Order episode, then you also know that one of the real themes of it here is going to be people in power and a fight over money. In a way, we almost wonder if this is going to be the show’s version of Succession, at least to the extent that it can be delivered on network TV. We are personally just eager to get something intense here and on the other side, we tend to think that there is going to be more when we get to January.

