Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 spoilers: More on ‘Exit Interview’

This weekend on CBS, you are going to be seeing Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 officially arrive. With that, what all is ahead?

We have noted this over the past several weeks, but one of the big struggles for this series has been establish particular stakes. Doing that is often easier said than done, but especially when you consider the fact that Edgewater is not the sort of place where a bunch of people can die every single week. With that, homicides do have to feel like they stand out especially.

If you look below, you can see the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 with more insight on what is ahead:

“Exit Interview” – When a body is discovered along the Eel River, Sheriff Mickey Fox and her team launch a homicide investigation that rattles the heart of Edgewater. Meanwhile, Wes risks everything to uncover the truth about the murder, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. FIRE COUNTRY star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny.

Of course, we are seeing in the midst of this synopsis yet another commitment to getting as many crossovers. Luckily, for the most part they have felt organic at this point, and it makes sense that people would be a part of both shows set within a relatively small community. One thing that certainly is great at this point is that the ratings for the series have been more than a little bit solid. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this remains that way over the course of the rest of the season.

