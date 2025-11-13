The Amazing Race 38 episode 9 spoilers: Another U-Turn is here!

Next week on CBS you are going to see The Amazing Race 38 episode 9 arrive and from what we’re hearing, another twist is around the corner.

So, what are we talking about this time around? Think in terms of not just a Double U-Turn, but a live one that could cause things to become more public and contentious. If you’ve thought that there was not enough drama this season, this could be an opportunity to see some of that play out. It is also happening in the midst of one of the most interesting legs just on the basis of setting alone in Athens, Greece.

Want to learn more now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 9 synopsis below:

“I’m Not a Big Fan of Olives” – After a surprising live double U-Turn, Phil sends the teams off to race through Athens, Greece, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 19 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, on paper it feels like this is one of the most obvious votes of all time. If every single person enters the U-Turn on equal footing and nobody is immune, how do Jag & Jas / Tucker & Eric escape this? They are by far the two most dominant teams this season, and if you can get either one of them out at this point, it makes all of the sense in the world. Of course, we’d also understand if fans of either of them are annoyed if one of them gets eliminated. This is a tough way to go, given that they are penalized basically for being so strong.

