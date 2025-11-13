The Amazing Race 38 episode 8: Who was eliminated?

We knew entering tonight’s The Amazing Race 38 episode 8 that this was going to be a pretty competitive hour and a half. After all, two teams (Jag & Jas and then Taylor & Kyland) had Express Passes that they needed to use, and that meant that everyone left had very little wiggle room.

Here is the part of the whole ordeal that, at least in our mind, was pretty darn ridiculous. Despite this entire situation being what it was, Tucker & Eric still came really close to winning the leg! If the driver had not taken a certain route, they may have been able to beat Jag & Jas.

From where we stood, this leg was really between two different people — especially since Izzy & Paige got a Detour challenge that really utilized her flute skills. You had Joseph & Adam, who struggled early on thanks to Adam in the Roadblock. Then, you had Chelsie & Jack, who were lost for a good chunk of the middle part of the leg and there was no guarantee they’d ever get themselves out of that bind.

So where did things ultimately end up? We were honestly worried about Adam’s blood sugar since he was struggling when it got to the Detour. It also seemed like his team and Chelsie & Jack were neck-and-neck at that point. However, the brothers were able to get done with the Detour a little bit faster as Jack struggled with the flute. His mind started to go and at that point, frustration was settling in. Eventually, they were able to finish — not that there was any real doubt in that. However, at the same time, this entire situation came down to the meat-making task and navigating to the Pit Stop.

So, what happened?

Joseph & Adam were the last team to arrive. However, this was a non-elimination leg! No one left tonight.

