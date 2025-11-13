The Beast in Me season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of season 1 today at Netflix, is there a chance that The Beast in Me season 2 ends up happening? Or, are we at the end of the line?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is simply that the Claire Danes series from executive producer Howard Gordon just arrived. By version of that, it is FAR too early to know if more is going to be coming or not. This is something that will be answered in the weeks and months to come … but there is more here to discuss.

First and foremost, check out the synopsis for the series below if you have not already:

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Speaking to TV Insider, Gordon himself makes it clear that in theory, he would be interested in doing more should another season be ordered:

“As long as Aggie is still roaming the planet and is a writer, I think there probably is a story there … I would say anything is possible. And really, I think everybody had such a blast doing this show. It was really a tremendous — Antonio Campos was our producing director and really was a partner in every episode. And we had such a good time doing it that I think if Netflix wanted it and if, and this is a big if, we came up with a story that really made it worth doing, we’d all be open to doing it again or some version.”

The first season did offer some closure, but this is the world of TV! You can never really rule anything out.

Do you want to see The Beast in Me season 2 happen at Netflix?

