Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 6: Bad news

Even though Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is technically a comedy, that does not stop them from taking on some dramatic subjects. Want more evidence? Well, let’s just say that the November 20 episode is going to feature a lot of that front and center.

Not only that, but the sitcom is also going to work to continue to put Connor in a spotlight for a little while longer. This is a character who was often overlooked when it comes to big storylines in season 1 but now, there is a clear effort being made to evolve him, rather than just make him an easy butt of the joke. This really is an episode about family, and that makes a good bit of sense given that it is airing a week before Thanksgiving. (Remember that there will be a small break in the action on November 27, and the series will come back for more in December.)

Do you want more news on what is to come? Then be sure to check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 6 synopsis:

“Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden” – Georgie, Mandy and the family do their best to lift Connor’s spirits during a rough patch while Connor tries to figure out a plan for his life, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Nov. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that there will still be some laughs in here but in general, much of this story will be about Connor figuring out his future. He is someone who has roughly a blank slate to him, as we do not know where the character is within the Big Bang Theory timeline.

