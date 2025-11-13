Chicago PD season 13 episode 8 return date over at NBC

Following what you see tonight over on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago PD season 13 episode 8 return date? We recognize fully wanting more news and soon!

Now, what we have to say from here on out is a combination of good and bad news. The good news here is that there is a lot more coming this season featuring Jason Beghe and the entire cast. The bad news, however, is that we will be waiting for a long time in order to see it. The plan at present is to bring the entire Chicago lineup back on Wednesday, January 7 in their standard timeslots.

So why the long wait here, especially since we’ve seen the franchise air at least one episode before in December? We do tend to think that NBC at this point prefers longer runs with fewer interruptions right in the middle of them. Or, at the very least, that is what we think right now. January is also a time in which live television ratings tend to be pretty good, mostly because a lot of viewers are inside and trying to stay away from the cold.

Because we are so far away at this point from the next Chicago PD episode airing, we are unfortunately in a spot where there is not a lot of information out there from what lies ahead. We do tend to think that in general, there is no real reason for the show to deviate from what we’ve come to know over the years. There are going to be a few different struggles that come the team’s way and in the midst of all of that, some procedural arcs, as well. Over the past few seasons in general, this series has developed a formula that to us, makes it all the more enjoyable.

