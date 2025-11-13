The Golden Bachelor finale: Are Mel Owens, Peg Munson engaged?

Following the finale of The Golden Bachelor, we saw Mel Owens ultimately end up with Peg Munson after a pretty dramatic series of events. She ended up being the final one left and luckily, she was ultimately the one that he wanted to be with.

So are the two still together, and are they engaged? Well, the answer may be a little bit complicated than it would be compared to some other seasons. After all, Mel and Peg are not engaged at this point; he presented a ring to her at the end of the finale, but opted to say that it symbolized something different. She “won” the season, got the final rose, and the two moved forward from Antigua.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV reviews!

Now, the good news via the After the Final Rose special tonight is that the two are still together, and that at least is a good sign for the future. Now, what was really funny was watching Mel and/or Jesse Palmer try to issue a different sort of correction as to what being engaged truly means within the franchise. Often it is even a requirement or something heavily encouraged … but this was different now?

Anyhow, we do hope for the best when it comes to Mel and Peg, mostly because it never feels right to root against love, all things considered. We know that he was a really polarizing choice to stay as the lead after some podcast comments, but that does not change our general sentiment about the franchise in general. We want people to be happy, and trying to do something else really just feels like too much worse.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelorette — could it come back?

What did you think about the events of The Golden Bachelor finale?

Do you think Mel and Peg are going to stand the test of time? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







