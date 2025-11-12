The Golden Bachelorette season 2: Is it renewed at ABC?

Given that tonight marked the finale for The Golden Bachelor on ABC, why not discuss The Golden Bachelorette season 2? Will it happen?

When you look at the full cast of Mel Owens’ season of the show, you can easily argue that there are a number of people in the mix here who are possible contenders. However, at the same time, we do think it is fair to wonder if the franchise could end up looking outside the group for a moment at another lead. The ratings for this season have not exactly been great and given the Owens controversy, there could be some sort of reset ahead.

At present, we will go ahead and note that nothing has been officially decided when it comes to the future but in a way, we are hopeful — eventually, anyway. Bachelor Nation has experienced a good many bumps in the road over the past year or two, whether it be the reboot in Paradise or deciding to go ahead and cast Taylor Frankie Paul as the next Bachelorette. Whether or not the latter works is to be seen, but we do think that production should consider casting a lead outside of Mel’s season, especially since they did that with Mel himself and we tend to think they could find someone who is fare more universally popular.

Beyond just casting the lead, the only other major change we’d suggest for The Golden Bachelorette is perhaps moving it to a timeslot more people can watch. Why are you scheduling one popular franchise in the reality TV space alongside another in Survivor? All it really feels like is that you are hurting yourself infinitely more than you have to, given the circumstances.

Do you want to see The Golden Bachelorette season 2 happen at some point down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

