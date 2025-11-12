All Her Fault season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the dramatic end to season 1 on Peacock, is there a chance that an All Her Fault season 2 could eventually happen?

Well, we do tend to know that when it comes to limited series, we know that things can almost certainly change. Take a look at Big Little Lies, or a recent streaming series in Presumed Innocent over at Apple TV. It really just comes down to if the story is there and if there are good enough numbers to keep people watching.

For now, here is at least some of what star Sarah Snook had to say about the future in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

I don’t know. [The show’s] attractive[ness] in a lot of ways is that it’s a limited series. You come in at such a high-tension moment, and then when you leave, it seems resolved. But there is always going to be questions: How does Milo grow up in this new dynamic? When does he learn the information about his past and his parents and his true history? How does Marissa deal with that? There are no plans I’m aware of that we’re going to do a second part. As Megan said about each of the characters, you could create an eight-part series on each of them. You want to see where Peter began. Why is he like that? You want to see it with Brian and Lia. Good stories can proliferate and create more.

Ultimately, our advice at present is rather simple: Do not move forward with an expectation there is going to be more of the show. However, when it comes to the economics, it is always important to remember that this could be in play. (We just think that personally, Snook probably wanted to do something a little bit more concise after doing Succession for a long time.)

Do you want to see an All Her Fault season 2 happen down the road?

