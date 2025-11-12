Is Shifting Gears new tonight on ABC, November 12?

Is Shifting Gears new tonight on ABC? We do understand that there is a real desire to see more installments sooner rather than later. After all, consistency is one of those things that really matters to a sitcom, as you want these characters in your life sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to burst in here with a little bit of the bad news: There is no installment today. Not only that, but current listings suggest that you are going to be waiting a little while to see what’s ahead. Based on current schedules (which are always subject to change), Kat Dennings, Tim Allen, and the rest of the cast will be back moving into Wednesday, December 3. Unfortunately, that episode is so far away there is not a lot of info out there about it yet.

Now, here is what we can say regarding the future — there is an installment coming on December 10 Below, you can see the full synopsis for this Shifting Gears episode — a great way to set the stage:

This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt and Eve are on thin ice. Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom, and Carter seeks help with his “promposal.” Pamela Adlon guest stars.

On the other side of this, it is our general feeling that you are going to be getting more installments in January, a time in which there are more available live viewers due to the cold weather. Given that at this point there is no confirmation as to the long-term future, the sitcom needs however many viewers that they can. A great story and some big-name guest stars could, at least in theory, work to move the needle.

