Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, November 12?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We certainly do not blame anyone out there for wanting more of the series.

Of course, we would love nothing more than to see Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast back after a good start to the season. However, it is not going to happen. There is no installment on the air tonight and beyond just that, there is actually not going to be for a little while now. The Golden Bachelor is taking priority tonight and beyond that, we are going to be getting closer to the Thanksgiving holiday. The plan seemingly is for us to see the next installment on December 3. Unfortunately, it is still too far out for the network to have that much information out there about what is ahead.

Now, here is the good news — ABC has already confirmed that there will be a holiday installment on December 10, one that carries with it the title of “Birthday.” If you look below, you can see synopsis for this Abbott Elementary holiday episode, just in case you are eager for more details:

Jacob takes the lead on organizing Abbott’s annual winter show, and Janine celebrates her 30th birthday.

Following this, we do tend to think that the comedy will be coming back with a pretty great run of stories moving into the new year, and for good reason. After all, that is when the majority of viewers are around and in that sense, ABC should really want to get more eyeballs on the show. It does remain one of the most valuable properties that it has, and is one of the rare network series that actually does get major awards consideration. This is one of the reasons why we do tend to think they would like to have it around for as long as humanly possible.

