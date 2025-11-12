Pluribus season 1 episode 3: Rhea Seehorn on big mystery

In a little more than 24 hours, we are going to be seeing Pluribus season 1 episode 3 arrive on Apple TV. What more can we say now?

Well, the mystery is a part of the fun with this show, and we are excited to see where every single twist and turns coming. What’s also exciting is noting that on some level, Rhea Seehorn is right there with us. She obviously knows what happened Thursday and the rest of the season, but for season 2? Or, further on down the road? There is still a good bit of mystery here, and seeing some of that explored further could be really fun.

Speaking on the process of making the show and the larger mystery, here is what Seehorn had to say to TV Guide:

Vince and I were building her together. I don’t have all the scripts. … I don’t know where it’s going in Season 2. And so I try to build characters with the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle that I have at hand in each script, and connect ones if they’re missing a piece right between them, and there needs to be backstory and motivations for behaving this way or that. But I want to be open to where Vince and the story take me. And then little by little, you build this template that has its own anomalies, like that you might behave this way, but normally you behave this other way. And those become fun. What are the norms of this character? And now she’s thrust into these positions where it would be the abnorm.

We do think that there will be flashbacks and backstory for Carol more and more over time, but does it need to be rushed? Hardly. After all, so much of Carol’s dilemma is simply where the character stands in the present. This is a dilemma that is huge and needs to be dealt with.

What are you most eager to see on Pluribus as we move forward?

