Palm Royale season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Maxine’s plan

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV, do you want to learn more about Palm Royale season 2 episode 2? Well, let’s just start by saying that there is a lot of stuff to look forward to.

First and foremost, we do think that there is a lot to look forward to here; yet, at the same time, we recognize that a lot of people out there probably have not seen that much of the show so far. With that, let’s just share the official logline to better set the stage:

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Now, why not get more into the story itself? There are a lot of series out there on Apple that premiere with multiple episodes at once. However, that is not happening with the Kristen Wiig show. We’re looking at a situation where there is just one episode a week, and the episode 2 synopsis below works to better set the stage:

As Linda’s case makes it to national television, Maxine botches her own plan and must help her friend before the (wo)manhunt begins.

Now, do we think that this is going to be a really fun story, mostly because so much tends to be in this world. Maxine is someone who is always plotting and yet, we know that a lot of these plans don’t end up working for her.

