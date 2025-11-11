Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing something more about Bad Monkey season 2 between now and the end of November?

If you were not aware for whatever reason, there have already been some assorted updates out there about the show. First and foremost, production is now happening across much of the Los Angeles area, with former The Handmaid’s Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski among the prominent new additions. Rather than taking on the Carl Hiaasen novel Razor Girl, though, the series is going to be taking on a fully original story instead. This will allow them a chance to play around with some characters, while also making it so that there is a little bit more source material to potentially adapt a little bit later down the road.

So with filming underway, does that mean some more news on a start date is coming before too long? That would absolutely be fantastic but at the same time, it does not appear as though anything more is coming. We tend to think that the earliest we would venture back into the world of Bad Monkey is next summer but if we are being realistic, there is a chance that it also turns up a little bit later than that. The biggest thing that we can all collectively do at this point is be patient and hope that we get another season that is fun and full of action and surprises.

In the meantime, remember that there is another Apple TV product from executive producer Bill Lawrence on the way in Shrinking which is going to premiere its second season early next year. Meanwhile, the fourth season of Ted Lasso started filming earlier this year and we hope to see it at some point in 2026.

