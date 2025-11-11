IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 4: The Hallorann question

As we look towards IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, at this point there is so much to wonder about. Take, for starters, whether or not the military’s mission with Pennywise is going to be unveiled. Or, whether or not everyone involved can really trust each other.

With this in mind, we do tend to think that there is a chance for some huge storylines coming up here with Dick Hallorann and then Leroy Hanlon. The two already have proven to have some abilities that are a little bit rare compared to anyone else in town — they just have to figure out now if they can figure out a way to trust each other.

Speaking to TV Insider about the events of this past episode, Chris Chalk (who plays Hallorann) had the following to say about these two men:

“I think when Dick looks into Leroy’s head, there’s a respect for what he has endured … But also there’s something nice about being seen, almost… Dick gets caught, and it’s like, ‘Oh, will you be my friend?’ It’s like, ‘I can tell you things now because, you know I can do things.’ I think, for Dick, the first time, going, ‘Is this an ally? Is this person a person I might actually depend on?’ And then, as you watch the show, you find out if it happens or not, if they become allies or not.”

We do think that they will eventually realize that they need each other, especially if they are able to overthrow what is honestly a pretty terrible plan from Shaw. We understand the impulse behind wanting to weaponize Pennywise, but in what universe is this ever smart?

