The Amazing Race 38 episode 8 spoilers: Jack & Chelsie conflict?

The Amazing Race 38 episode 8 is coming in just a couple of days — so do we have a good sense already of what will happen?

Well, if nothing else, it does seem like we have a slightly better sense of who could be in deep trouble. Despite there being a relative equalizer in Romania at the end of this past episode, some of the teams in the back of the pack remain the same. This includes Izzy & Paige and then Jack & Chelsie, who seem to be facing some of the most danger per a recent preview.

At the end of last week’s episode we saw a better sense of what is ahead, especially with Chelsie and her dad dealing with a handful of disagreements. At one moment, they get lost; at another, they simply get frustrated. The truth here still that they are one of the weaker teams left in terms of average performance, and they are probably going to need to be perfect in the event they want to make it out of the next few legs. From where things stand right now, that does not feel like something that is altogether likely to happen.

As for what else we imagine is ahead here, it is worth noting that Adam seems to be doing a Roadblock while Joseph watches on, and it may be causing him a great deal of grief at the same exact time. While in theory you’d think that he would be okay, every now and then a Roadblock does turn up that dramatically changes almost everything for a team. Could this be the case here?

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 38 episode 8?

Do you think that Jack & Chelsie are going to find a way out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

