The Amazing Race 38 episode 8 spoilers: Is Express Pass being used?

Next week on CBS you are going to see The Amazing Race 38 episode 8 arrive and as we move forward, don’t things have to become even more competitive? We don’t know how else to really view it!

With Natalie & Stephanie now gone from the race, one of the bigger things to note is simply that the Train Wreck alliance is now in shambles to a certain degree. That means that the Race can be a little bit more competitive for everyone else and at this point, we sign off on that and then some. Everyone should at least have a good chance of winning the Race, no? (Of course, we say this knowing that the alliance-less Tucker & Eric have dominated the past several legs and there is no real reason to think that they are about to fall apart.)

Now if you do want a few more details on episode 8, included the Express Passes finally coming into play, check out the synopsis below:

“Oh Egg, Where Art Thou” – In Bucharest, two teams strategically use their Express Pass, eager to gain an advantage, while navigational frustration reaches a boiling point for another team, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 12 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If both Taylor & Kyland and Jag & Jas are opting to use their Expresses Passes here, that potentially makes it that a tiny handful of teams could get eliminated — provided that this is a non-elimination leg and they make no mistakes anywhere else. The question to watch here is really if one of the underdogs can really mitigate their issues and move further ahead, as predictability has been one of the larger issues with this season so far.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Amazing Race 38 episode 8?

Who are you rooting for of the remaining teams? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are a lot of other updates that are very much on the way.

