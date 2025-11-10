Matlock season 2 spoilers: Who is playing Olympia’s mom?

For those interested in seeing a larger expansion of the Matlock universe, you are going to see it next month courtesy of Olympia’s mom!

According to a new report from TV Insider, Vernee Watson is set to potentially recur on the CBS drama starting with the December 4 episode — the seventh one of the season. Given the consistent stable of players that we tend to get behind the scenes here, we would honestly be shocked in the event this is the last time that we see her. A lot of doors appear to be left open for now.

Now, do you want to get more insight as to the context of this appearance? Then we suggest you check out the synopsis:

“Olympia works to repair her relationship with her family after she takes on a case involving her mother’s new husband. Also, Matty and Olympia receive a shocking piece of information.”

It is our belief at the moment that we are going to be seeing of course some conflict here, but in a way, Olympia may have Matty as some sort of escapism. Even if there have been some times this season where the friendship has been clearly rocked, they have also found ways to get back to one another — even if it feels challenging or even impossible at times. Can they keep it up? That is, at least from our vantage point, one of the most interesting parts of the story ahead, and it is our hope that they can stay on the same page given what they are up against. Everything with Wellbrexa still looms large, as does the simple fact that Matty has a secret that could get blown up at any moment.

