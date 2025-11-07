Matlock season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Senior needs a favor

We know that Matlock season 2 episode 6 is coming to CBS next week, so let’s just go ahead and say the following here: The potential for drama is high. Even if there’s no indication that this is the fall finale like we’re seeing for other network shows, we do wonder if we are getting near a peak of certain stories regarding both Julian and Senior both.

One thing that we are actively wondering about here is rather simple: How long can you keep both of them around? If the truth about the document eventually does come out, you do have to wonder then what the implications are. There should be punishment and yet, we love Jason Ritter and want him to keep having material! This makes the entire situation so tricky and quite strange to navigate, but that is also a good part of the fun here, no?

If you look below, you can see the full Matlock season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more news on what is ahead:

“Harm Reduction” – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Nov. 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we are 100% aware of the fact that our main investment in the show at this point is going to be the long-term story, especially since the promo last night showed Senior perhaps pressuring Sarah. Yet, at the same time, is anyone else excited for the nun storyline? The more that you can spice up the story-of-the-week plots, the better.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Matlock season 2 episode 6 when it arrives?

