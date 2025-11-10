Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC, season 2 episode 8?

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? We have a hard time blaming anyone at this point for wanting the streak of new episodes to continue.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of the bad news — it is not. Or, at least that is the case for a week. Consider where we are at this point a brief bump in the road, as the plan is for the Zachary Quinto medical drama to return on November 17. There is a repeat happening of a prior episode tonight, meaning that this is not a case of it being preempted for a special or something else. A little bit of patience is simply being required.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

So what can we go ahead and say now about Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 8? Well, for starters, the title for this installment is “The Upside Down,” which really does make us think that the show is going to be making us pay a visit to Hawkins, Indiana. As it turns out, that’s not really the case. Instead, it just appears as though we are going to be getting one of those signature episodes of a network drama that takes place almost entirely on a plane. We have seen this before a number of times but in general, it is almost always exciting. Let’s hope that this proves to be the case here, as well.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis:

11/17/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : On a flight gone wrong, one patient’s life is literally turned upside down. TV-14

Now, here is a reminder here that in the event you want to see another season of the show, the best way to do so is to watch now! At the moment, it does feel like there’s a good chance it could be in an element of danger.

What do you most want to see on Brilliant Minds when season 2 does return to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







