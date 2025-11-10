Watson season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Mycroft’s new problem

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great chance to dive into Watson season 2 episode 6 — so what will make this particular story stand out?

Well, first and foremost, “Buying Time” is going to be one of those installments that presents a classic and super-challenging medical mystery for the title character. In other words, something that is probably rather fun to dive into. Meanwhile, you also have another something in here that is going to be useful for those who love the larger lore of Sherlock Homes. We’re always going to be happy when the writers dive into that.

So, do you want to know more about the actual storylines ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Watson season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Buying Time” – Watson and the fellows race against time to save the life of Xavier, a 21-year-old athlete with a fast-growing, seemingly incurable cancer. Meanwhile, Mycroft Holmes lets Watson know his team’s work at UHOP may no longer have funding available, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Nov. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Of course, we know that stories about funding are as topical as ever in this current era, but it remains to be seen just how far a show like this is going to take it. The only thing that we can say with a measure of confidence here is that we are probably going to be seeing an arc here that is somewhat self-contained, as many things with the medical drama are. (One of the few things that isn’t at this point are the stories that are tied more to Sherlock Holmes himself.)

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 6 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

