The Neighborhood season 8 episode 6: The Walk of Roses

The next week on CBS you are going to see The Neighborhood season 8 episode 6 — there are going to be a lot of fun moments, but also emotional ones?

Well, let’s just say that with this being the final season of the sitcom, it does give the writers a chance to really empty out all of the various story ideas that they have. This means that they can really push the envelope when it comes to major movements in their characters’ lives, but also ones that allow them to get reflective at the same time. You could be seeing at least some of that in episode 6, as an honor for Calvin causes a lot of conversation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a little bit more information now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Walk of Roses” – Calvin receives an unexpected honor that sparks mixed emotions, while Malcolm’s ghostwriting gig takes a wild turn after a viral outburst from his celebrity client, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 17 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is coming up after this? To an extent, some of this remains to be seen, but it appears as though there may be a hiatus coming on November 24. After all, next week there is an epic anniversary special event for Everybody Loves Raymond featuring a number of the iconic show’s cast. In a way, you can argue that shows like it and Two and a Half Men (leading eventually into The Big Bang Theory) are among the reasons why CBS has been so dominant with Monday-night sitcoms for a rather long time.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 6?

Not only this, but what have you thought about the final season in general? Share right now in the comments and once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







