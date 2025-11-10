Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We recognize that we are in the latter stages of the season — with that in mind, there is a shot we will be saying goodbye to the host and some comedy in the relatively near future.

With all of that being said here, though, this is where we are at least happy to share some good news: You are going to see John on the air tonight! In particular, the plan is for the next new episode to air at around 11:00 p.m. following the three-show punch of IT: Welcome to Derry, The Chair Company, and I Love LA. In true Oliver fashion, there is not all that much revealed in advance and you have to wait to see the content.

So what can we say about the future of the show? Well, we know that there is at least one more episode of Last Week Tonight this season next week, so there is a little bit more to look forward to there. We also know that there is going to be another season, so that will at least ease some frustrations about the future?

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s just go ahead and hope that before the time this season comes to a close, we are going to see a sketch or two that really stands the test of time, whether it be an interview or even something notable like the salmon cannon from the earlier seasons. This is, rather strangely, one of those things that we’ve gone back to watch on a number of different occasions over the years. Yes, this series can be informative and we do not want that to change — but it is also good for a laugh, no?

