Maigret season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes on PBS

Following the end of season 1 today on PBS, is there a chance that a Maigret season 2 happens — and if so, when does it air? As you would imagine, there are so many different variables and things worthy of discussion here!

So, where do we start? Well, we do think it is worth initial recognition that there is another batch of episodes already in the works, with filming taking place in Europe. That means that the police drama will have an opportunity to potentially come back at some point next year.

From our vantage point, it is really not hard to understand why Chief Inspector Jules Maigret would be such an important part of PBS’ Masterpiece lineup. They excel with finding and airing a lot of these international shows, which give you a unique opportunity to see wonderful locations and unique characters. Also, they are cost-effective thanks to international partnerships and the like. Even when seasons are not substantially long, there does tend to be a lot packed into them.

So why are we fairly hopeful for a late 2025 start? There are a few different reasons, with the principal one being that production is already happening. Beyond that, though, it is worth noting that this is a network that does benefit from making their shows annual events so that they can keep an audience. It also helps that a lot of them don’t have an insane amount of special effects or anything else that slows down progress. They are old-school in a way when it comes to their style and also how they air, but from where we sit, we also do tend to think that this is a tremendous part of the charm.

