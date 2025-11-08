All’s Fair season 1 generates fantastic early ratings at Hulu

Even though the first three episodes of All’s Fair on Hulu were largely panned by critics, that has not stopped viewers in the slightest. As a matter of fact, the legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close is drawing some fantastic numbers in the early going.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the first three episodes of the series ended up drawing 3.2 million global views within the first three days of streaming. This makes it the biggest scripted premiere for Hulu Originals in three years. We are hardly shocked given the star power (which also includes Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson, as well as executive producer Ryan Murphy behind the scenes).

So does the performance of the show so far guarantee that we are going to see another season? Well at this point, it would honestly be foolish to move forward with that sort of impression. Shows that are this divisive can easily drop off in terms of viewership, but we will say that in general, this is not the sort of show ever meant to be loved by critics. We’re not quite sure how anyone expected that going in.

Is All’s Fair the next Severance or The Pitt? Certainly not, but what it can be is an escapist romp with big stars who do seem to be having a good time embracing the ridiculousness. We’re not sure that the cast and crew at this point are even going to care about critical reception. That is especially true for Kardashian, who has spent most of her career facing various negative feedback on an array of ventures. Hulu has plenty of time still to figure out what they want for the show’s future, so a wait-and-see approach is best.

