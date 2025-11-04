All’s Fair season 1 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead on Hulu?

Following the premiere of the first three episodes today on Hulu, do you want to learn more about All’s Fair season 1 episode 4?

Well, the first order of business here is knowing that the legal drama is having a rather quiet premiere week, all things considered. Given a cast that includes Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson, you would almost expect there to be an even bigger splash — and yet, here we are.

Haven’t heard much about the show yet? Well, here is how Hulu describes it via a synopsis:

A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

Meanwhile, if you look below, you can see the full All’s Fair season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what is coming:

Emerald embraces her independence, until an unexpected turn forces the team to unite in pursuit of justice.

You are going to have a chance to see episode 4 next week and moving forward, the rest of these installments are going to come your way weekly. The reason for the three-episode binge right away here is so that there is a real way for everyone to get hooked on the concept; it is something that is done with a wide array of other shows on Hulu, so why would they not do something similar here? They are still going to have enough episodes left to really push this through for a good chunk of the holiday season.

