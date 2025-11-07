Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 all but confirmed after huge finale ratings

Just in case anyone needed a further reminder that a Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 is almost certain to happen at BBC One, we have it now within!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the final episode on Thursday — which featured a stunning an incredible win from Alan Carr — ended up drawing an incredible 11.1 million people with it peaking over the 12 million mark. To put things in comparison here in America, there are a tiny fraction of shows that receive this sort of audience despite us having a far greater population. This is a hugely significant milestone and the producers / the network deserve a lot of credit for it.

So what is the biggest takeaway from this Celebrity Traitors UK ratings achievement? Well, the first thing is that it does really matter greatly to have an awesome cast of known names who are also eager to play. We also do think that the show benefited that there were multiple big names still around for the finale, whether it be Carr or Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, who made it really close to being a co-champion. This is just a really successful format in general and there is a reason why it has been incredibly successful all over the globe.

Our general feeling at this point is that BBC One will start to tinker around with an idea of another celebrity season, with the hope being for another airing in the fall of 2026. In the meantime, we are well aware that there is another standard season of the show coming early next year, and we are beyond eager to see who is chosen as a part of the cast of it.

