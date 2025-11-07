Chrishell Stause leaving Selling Sunset — why?

Through the past nine seasons of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause has become a clear fixture of the program. However, all of that is now ending.

What is going on? Well, in a new piece at Bustle, the longtime reality star / actress / real estate agent is noting that she wants to move on, and for a reason that makes a whole lot of sense. After all, she feels like being a part of the show is no longer altogether good for her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking about all of this further, Stause notes that she had contemplated saying goodbye to the series in the past:

“I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past … I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down … I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially … I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Ultimately, we consider this message a rather easy reminder that being on a reality show like this is incredibly tough. You have to open up a huge part of your life, while also dealing with a lot of other drama. It is something that can get tiring the longer that you are a part of it. This is one of the reasons why we do see turnover with a lot of these long-term unscripted shows.

Of course, we do still think that Selling Sunset will continue for however long it is viable for Netflix. They have shown at this point that they will try to work really hard to build up some major reality TV brands. It is one of the reasons why they are well-positioned in the genre in comparison to some of their streaming rivals out there.

Are you going to miss Chrishell Stause as a part of Selling Sunset?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







